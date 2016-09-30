LONDON, Sept 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Leading
electric carmakers may be unwittingly using child labour to
produce batteries for vehicles that have grown in popularity for
using clean energy aimed at limiting global warming, Amnesty
International said on Friday.
The human rights watchdog said cobalt used in lithium ion
batteries for electric vehicles, phones and laptops could come
from mines in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that use child
labour.
It accused carmakers including GM, Renault-Nissan, Fiat
Chrysler, Volkswagen, Daimler and Tesla of failing to map the
supply of cobalt from mines in Congo to smelters and on to
battery-makers.
As a result, electric cars sold across the globe could
contain traces of the metal produced each year by informal
Congolese mines without companies knowing, the group said.
"We have found that there is significant risk that cobalt
mined by children could be entering their supply chains," said
Mark Dummett, human rights researcher at Amnesty.
Due to the growing demand for lithium ion batteries in
electric cars and consumer goods like mobile phones, Dummett
said carmakers had an obligation to trace their supply chain to
ensure children were not used to mine cobalt.
"Frankly companies owe it to their consumer to be
transparent about their supplies and to map out their supply
chains so that they know where it's coming from," he said in an
interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
More than half of the world's cobalt comes from DRC, Amnesty
said, and 20 percent of the mineral was mined by hand.
Millions of Congolese work in informal mining, with
rudimentary tools and usually without legal authorisation. They
often scavenge in the waste heaps of larger mines.
Congo's supply of metals such as tantalum, tin, tungsten and
gold has been under scrutiny since 2010, when laws in the United
States required U.S.-listed companies to ensure their supply
chain was free from these so-called "conflict minerals".
But cobalt has received scant regulatory attention, although
Congo, where dozens of armed groups roam its lawless eastern
region, is the source of more than half of global supply.
SUPPLY CHAINS
Europe's biggest carmaker Volkswagen (VW) told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation it was investigating whether cobalt in their
electric car batteries was mined in DRC.
"To our best knowledge, the cobalt in our batteries does not
originate from the respective sources from DRC. To our best
knowledge we had no human rights abuses in our cobalt supply
chain," VW spokeswoman Leslie Bothge said.
Electric carmaker and energy storage company, Tesla said
there was "very little" cobalt in its batteries, adding that
going deep into their supply chain to investigate the use of
child labour was "both unusual and challenging".
"We have asked the company in the DRC that produces this
trace amount of cobalt deep down within our supply chain to
provide written documentation directly to us concerning their
practices," Tesla spokesman Alexis Georgeson told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
"That documentation confirms that child or compulsory labour
or human trafficking are prohibited."
GM said in a statement it has a "zero-tolerance policy" on
child labour and other unethical business practices, requiring
written compliance from its suppliers.
Mercedes maker Daimler also told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation it was investigating the "processes and measures
taken by our suppliers to prevent such alleged practices in
their upstream supply chains."
But Amnesty's Dummett said although many electric carmakers
had human rights policies, they were not willing to publicly
disclose the steps they were taking, if any, to actively prevent
child labour in their supply chains.
CLEAN ENERGY
Electric car prototypes and plans are growing in popularity,
and dominating this year's Paris auto show, as falling battery
costs persuade executives and investors that plug-in vehicles
are ready to go mainstream.
The Climate Action Tracker, a leading body that monitors
government actions on climate, said the last gasoline-powered
car will have to be sold by about 2035 to put the world on track
to limit global warming.
Last December, world leaders at a Paris summit set a goal of
limiting a rise in temperatures to "well below" 2 degrees
Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times while
"pursuing efforts" for a much tougher 1.5 C (2.7F) ceiling.
"We're not saying people shouldn't buy these electric cars,"
said Dummet.
"But consumers who buy them should expect that these hugely
wealthy companies ... absolutely have the capacity to do this
due diligence to map out their supply chain."
(Reporting by Lin Taylor @linnytayls, Editing by Katie Nguyen
and Timothy Large; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation,
the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, which covers humanitarian
issues, conflicts, global land and property rights, modern
slavery and human trafficking, women's rights and climate
change. Visit news.trust.org to see more stories)