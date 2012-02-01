LONDON Jan 29 The biggest oil companies
in the world have calculated that few, if any, of today's
drivers will see electric cars outnumber gasoline and diesel
models in their lifetimes.
While politicians and green lobby groups insist the future
of transport is electric, in the past two months BP and Exxon
have released data which points to electric cars making up only
4-5 percent of all cars globally in 20-30 years.
Meanwhile some governments are targeting as much as a 60
percent market share for electric vehicles over a similar
period.
The oil company forecasts may appear self-serving, but if
they are widely accepted could provoke a policy shift that
offers greater incentives for electric cars to end our addiction
to oil.
And unlike more optimistic predictions from consultants like
McKinsey, these forecast are backed by cash. They guide tens of
billions of dollars in long-term investment in oil production
and refining and it is oil that stands to lose if they get it
wrong.
They don't, of course, take into account a major
breakthrough in battery technology that could give electric cars
a cost and performance edge over the internal combustion engine.
In its Energy Outlook for 2030, released earlier this month,
BP predicted that electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, will
make up only 4 percent of the global fleet of 1.6 billion
commercial and passenger vehicles in 2030.
"Oil will remain the dominant transport fuel and we expect
87 percent of transport fuel in 2030 will still be petroleum
based," BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley said as he unveiled the BP
statistics on January 18.
The balance is seen coming from biofuels, natural gas and
electricity.
Plug-in hybrids can be powered from the mains and only rely
on their small gasoline engines when the battery dies.
Standard hybrids are principally driven by an internal
combustion engine whose efficiency is boosted by the recycling
of energy generated from braking.
Exxon Mobil, the biggest oil and gas company in the world,
says the continued high cost of electric vehicles compared to
petroleum cars, means take-up won't even increase much during
the 2030s.
In its 2040 Energy Outlook, released in December, the
Texas-based company said electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and
vehicles that run on natural gas would make up only 5 percent of
the fleet by 2040.
Peter Voser, Chief Executive of Royal Dutch Shell, the
industry number two, sees a rosier future for electric vehicles.
He predicts they will account for up to 40 percent of the
worldwide car fleet, although only by 2050.
A $50 BILLION-A-YEAR OPINION
The statistics published by Exxon and BP, Europe's
second-largest oil company by market value, are perhaps the most
detailed long-term forecasts on electric vehicle take-up.
These Energy Outlooks guide how the oil groups allocate
their annual investment budgets - among the biggest in the
world, at over $50 billion combined for BP and Exxon.
The expected continued dominance of petroleum partly
explains the scaling back in BP and Shell's solar, hydrogen and
wind power ambitions in recent years, and Exxon's continued
reluctance to get involved in renewable energy.
Insofar as the companies are active in green energy, it is
mainly in the production and blending of biofuels. This is
driven by U.S. and European governments' insistence that a
percentage of motor fuels sold must come from plant-based
sources.
If the oil companies are wrong about electric cars they will
find their investments in big and expensive new oil production
projects, which increasingly need crude prices around $80 per
barrel to be profitable, not paying off.
The companies do see an easing in the addicton to oil,
though.
Despite increased car ownership in China and India, Exxon
predicts "global demand for fuel for personal vehicles will soon
peak" due to an increase in average fuel efficiency.
BP expects the efficiency of combustion engines to double by
2030, with a third of vehicles on the road being hybrids.
This trend will be driven by more stringent fuel economy
standards in the U.S., CO2 reduction legislation in Europe and
an end to oil subsidies in developing countries.
Increased airline and commercial vehicle traffic will
counterbalance some of the efficiency gains from cars but BP
predicts that, helped by increased use of biofuels, demand for
oil for transport overall will plateau in the mid-2020s.
GREENS FUME, POLITICIANS SEE QUICKER ADOPTION
Green groups reacted with suspicion to the oil industry
forecasts.
"Exxon would say that, wouldn't they. A big take-up of
electric cars is not something they would like to see," said Jos
Dings, director of Brussels-based sustainable transport campaign
group, Transport and Environment.
"The future for petrol and deisel doesn't look good," he
countered.
Nonetheless, environmentalists like Dings fear political
complacency about improving vehicle efficiency could prompt
governments to ease targets to cut vehicle emissions, which
could in turn delay the electrification of transport.
Big Oil's pessimistic outlook for electric cars is at odds
with many governments' plans.
Electric vehicles barely register on the statistics of car
sales at the moment. Nonetheless, China is targeting 5 million
electric vehicles on its roads by 2020, according to media
reports. This would represent around 3 percent of its predicted
fleet.
The Australian government's main energy adviser, the
Australian Energy Market Commission, has predicted electric
vehicles will make up 20 per cent of new car sales in Australia
by 2020 and 45 per cent by 2030.
The UK's Committee on Climate, which advises the government,
has predicted electric vehicles will reach around 60 percent of
new cars and vans by 2030. And New Zealand hopes to get to 60
percent by 2040.
The U.S. has more muted ambitions. President Barack Obama
said he wants to put 1 million electric vehicles on U.S. roads
by 2015, a figure that would represent less than half of one
percent of the total fleet.
Many U.S. experts and officials predict a tipping point in
the uptake in electric vehicles in the latter part of this
decade, as technology improves, economies of scale kick in and
consumer fears about being stranded when their batteries run
flat, or "range anxiety", eases.
However, data compiled by the U.S. Energy Information
Administration may explain the lack of an official U.S. target.
Last week, the agency released an 'abridged version' of its
Annual Energy Outlook 2012, due to be released in full in the
Spring.
Tables used in formulating the outlook show electric
vehicles and plug in hybrids are expected to account for only
1.3 percent of the U.S. fleet in 2030.
Furthermore, the agency predicts that neither consumers, nor
carmakers, will get over 'range anxiety'. By 2035, the agency
sees few, if any, electric vehicles on U.S. roads that can
travel for 200 miles without recharging.
CARMAKER ENTHUSIASM COOLS
Many of the headlines out of autoshows in the past couple of
years have been captured by the launch of electric cars such as
Nissan's Leaf, the Tesla sports car, plug-ins
like General Motors' Chevrolet Volt, and the latest
incarnation of the Toyota Prius.
Other manufacturers including BMW, Rolls-Royce and
Porsche have presented electric-powered prototypes.
On the basis of this, one could be forgiven for thinking the
auto industry is betting big on electric power.
Yet few auto executives share the optimism of Renault and
Nissan chief executive Carlos Ghosn who has repeatedly said he
sees electric vehicles making up 10 percent of all sales in
2020.
A survey of 200 auto industry executives conducted by KPMG
released earlier this month gave an average forecast for
electric vehicles to account for 6-10 percent of global auto
sales in 2025 - more bullish than Exxon and BP but hardly a
revolution.
"Certainly a year ago or so, you could have gotten the
impression from reading the press that everyone is driving
electric cars in two years time," Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche
said at a roundtable at the sidelines of the Detroit auto show
last month.
Zetsche said he did not see "an explosion of demand for this
product".
Echoing comments from the oil companies, Gerd Kleinert, CEO
of KSPG, the automotive parts business belonging to German group
Rheinmetall, says take-up of electric cars will be
curtailed until batteries can store energy using as little
weight as gasoline does, and can be recharged as quickly as
refilling a fuel tank.
"When that world exists, then we will all be driving
electric cars starting tomorrow. But I personally don't see that
happening, not even a hundred years from now."