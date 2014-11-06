Saras cleared oil debt with Iran in Q1
MILAN, April 20 Italian oil refiner Saras cleared in the first quarter of this year the debt it owed Iran for oil bought before sanctions were imposed, general manager Dario Scaffardi said.
Nov 6 Electricite Et Eaux De Madagascar Eem SA :
* H1 revenue 3.4 million euros versus 3.1 million euros last year
* H1 net loss group share 0.7 million euros versus loss of 2.7 million euros last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
MILAN, April 20 Italian oil refiner Saras cleared in the first quarter of this year the debt it owed Iran for oil bought before sanctions were imposed, general manager Dario Scaffardi said.
LONDON, April 20 OPEC and some of the most important hedge funds active in commodities reached an understanding on oil market rebalancing during informal briefings held in the second half of 2016.