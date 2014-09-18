* Salvaged Renault car batteries assembled for power storage
* Eco2charge aids charging demand for electric car fleets
* Group includes Bouygues, Renault, Alstom and Nexans
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Sept 18 A consortium of French companies
led by construction firm Bouygues has developed an
electric car charging system based on old batteries that helps
smooth out power demand when dozens of cars simultaneously
recharge.
A typical charging station of the popular Paris Autolib
self-service rental cars has four to five charging plugs, which
each make no more demand on the power grid than an average home.
But imagine a firm or institution where dozens of employees
arrive in the morning and all start recharging their cars at the
same time. That would put a huge strain on the building's power
network and force it to upgrade its electricity connections.
The Eco2charge group, which also includes car maker Renault
, electrical engineering group Alstom and
cable maker Nexans, has developed a charging system
that assembles old batteries from electric vehicles into a power
storage bank that can soak up electricity at night and gradually
charge vehicles during the day.
The project, which has a 13 million euro ($16.8 million)
budget, has been trialed in two Bouygues and Renault pilot sites
and the group aims to sell it to office buildings, parking lots,
campuses and other sites where fleets of electric cars can park.
"In about a year we will have a commercial offer," Bouygues
Energy and Services director Servan Lacire said, adding that it
was to soon to say how much the system would cost.
For storage, Eco2charge will use end-of-life Renault
electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries. Renault, which sells
electric cars but rents the batteries to their owners, owns and
manages some 47,000 batteries from four different models.
Once the batteries have lost 20 to 25 percent of their
charging capacity, they are no longer used in cars, but still
have enough charging power for stationary power storage.
"It is a very cheap form of storage, as the cost of the
batteries has already been written off for use in the vehicle,"
said Thomas Orsini, head of electric vehicle business
development at Renault.
The charging system will work for all brands, not just
Renault, he added.
WIDER APPLICATIONS
The car maker is also looking at developing utility-scale
power storage systems, that would assemble as many as 50
recycled car batteries into one container for use with large
solar power stations or wind parks.
The system could likewise be part of a grid-wide
demand-response system, and in the future it should also be
possible to not only temporarily stop drawing power from the
grid, but also to feed back power into it at times of peak
demand.
Nexans's Alain Robic said the stations will be modular "like
Lego blocks" so that companies can install anything from half a
dozen to 100 or more.
Utilities across Europe are very eager to boost usage of
electric cars as they see it as a way to boost power demand,
which has been flat or falling due to the economic crisis and
increased energy efficiency.
IHS Automotive estimates that in 2014, carmakers worldwide
will produce more than 217,000 battery electric vehicles, or
0.25 percent of a global production forecast of 87.7 million
vehicles, rising to nearly a million electric vehicles, or 0.9
percent of a forecast 104 million vehicles, by 2020.
Across Paris, Autolib operates some 2,500 cars and nearly
900 charging stations. It has several competitors, including
Wattmobile, which opened a new charging station in the French
capital on Thursday.
($1 = 0.7745 euro)
(Additional reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Crispian
Balmer)