BERLIN, June 1 The European Commission's planned
reform of Europe's power system will include proposals to make
electricity retail markets and prices more flexible, Europe's
energy chief said on Monday.
European Commission for Climate and Energy Miguel Arias
Canete said that as power generation becomes more unpredictable
because of intermittent solar and wind, consumers should gain
the option to respond to variable prices.
Unlike airline tickets, hotel rooms and other services,
household electricity prices in Europe are largely fixed and
bear no relation to the large swings in wholesale prices or the
seasonal and daily variation in demand. Most countries have
regulated or semi-regulated power tariffs.
Canete said consumers need a flexible retail markets, with
reliable price comparisons and the ability to profit from the
ups and downs of prices in intraday markets.
He said that in some countries contracts based on spot
prices are already available and that in Sweden and Finland
consumers use them to save up to 30 percent on their energy
bills, adding that this was still the exception.
"That is why, alongside the market design initiative, we
will propose our views on how retail markets will have to
change," Canete told the Eurelectric utilities conference in
Berlin.
The European Commission is working on an electricity market
reform that it plans to announce next year and which will also
cover power generation and power networks.
Canete said the retail reform will aim at letting consumers
control their consumption and lower their bills, which will
involve a more direct link between the retail and wholesale
energy markets.
"Consumers should be able to react to energy prices, and
decide where and when to consume energy," Canete said.
Canete was cool about requests by the European electricity
industry for so-called "capacity mechanisms" that reward
utilities for keeping capacity on standby for intermittent
renewables.
Britain already has a capacity market and France is in the
process of introducing one, but Germany has no plans for such a
system, despite repeated pleas by utilities' chief executives,
including E.ON chief executive and Eurelectric
outgoing president Johannes Teyssen.
"Some member states have introduced or are contemplating
national measures to remunerate generation capacity which can
distort the internal energy market," Canete said.
In July, the European Commission will set out its initial
views how to reform the electricity market design and then start
and consultations with member states and the power industry.
