By Geert De Clercq and Christoph Steitz

BERLIN, June 1 The European Commission's planned reform of Europe's power system will include proposals to make electricity retail markets and prices more flexible, Europe's energy chief said on Monday.

European Commissioner for Climate and Energy Miguel Arias Canete told European utilities trade group Eurelectric's annual conference that as power generation becomes more unpredictable because of intermittent solar and wind, consumers should have the option to respond to variable prices.

New Eurelectric President Antonio Mexia, chief executive officer of EDP-Energias de Portugal, said variable pricing was a logical result of the renewables revolution and fixed power prices would eventually only apply to special tariffs for poorer consumers.

"The evolution of generation will make it more difficult to have exactly the same price for everybody," he said.

Unlike airline tickets, hotel rooms and other services, household electricity prices in Europe are largely fixed and bear no relation to the large swings in wholesale prices, or the seasonal and daily variations in demand. Most countries have regulated or semi-regulated power tariffs.

Canete said consumers need a flexible retail market, with reliable price comparisons and the ability to profit from the ups and downs of intraday markets.

He said in some countries contracts based on spot prices are already available and in Sweden and Finland consumers use them to save up to 30 percent on their energy bills.

"That is why, alongside the market design initiative, we will propose our views on how retail markets will have to change," Canete said.

The European Commission is working on an electricity market reform that it plans to announce next year and which will also cover power generation and networks.

Canete said the reform aims to let consumers control their consumption and lower bills, which will involve a more direct link between the retail and wholesale energy markets.

"Consumers should be able to react to energy prices, and decide where and when to consume energy," Canete said.

In July, the European Commission will set out its initial views on how to reform the electricity market design and start and consultations with member states and the power industry.

Outgoing Eurelectric president Johannes Teyssen, CEO of Germany's E.ON, said although politicians want to control regulated prices, consumers are getting used to the idea of paying different rates at different times, as they do for train or airplane tickets.

"We all grew up in a world where fares were stable all year, but that concept has been overhauled in all other industries and this will also become true for our industry," he said. (Editing by William Hardy and David Clarke)