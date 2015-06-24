* Scandinavian duo takes helm of EU power grid lobby

* Sees regional cooperation boost single energy market

* ENTSO-E grid lobby to play role in EU power market reform

* Nordic interconnections, power market model for EU

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, June 24 Scandinavia's low-carbon power generation, liquid electricity markets and the high degree of interconnection between Nordic countries are the model for the European Union's future power markets, Europe's new grids chief said.

Peder Andreasen, incoming president of European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E), is chief executive of energy network operator Energinet.dk in Denmark, which is years ahead of EU targets for renewable energy and power market integration.

With ENTSO-E's new chairwoman Bente Hagem from Norway grid operator Statnett, the Scandinavian duo at the top of Europe's power network lobby will be important in the EU's plan to reform power markets next year.

On Wednesday, Andreasen and Hagem, are handing a series of recommendations to the European Commission, and in coming months ENTSO-E will prepare studies on how to achieve the long-desired single European market for electricity.

Recognising that the energy mix remains a largely national responsibility, ENTSO-E pleads for more regional cooperation between countries as gradual path to a single EU energy market.

"Regional cooperation is a stepping stone to European integration," Andreasen told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Scandinavia already has a highly efficient regional electricity market that serves as a model for European Commission power market reform.

The EU wants to increase the share of renewables in power generation to at least 27 percent and boost interconnection capacity between countries to 15 percent of generation capacity by 2030. Britain and Spain still are electrical islands with interconnection capacity below five percent.

Andreasen's native Denmark is way ahead of these targets, but it also has the highest power prices in Europe.

The share of renewables like wind, solar and biomass in its power mix is over 50 percent (with about 40 percent for wind alone) and set to grow to 75 percent by 2020.

Denmark also has the best foreign links - its interconnector capacity is 100 percent of its 6,300 megawatt (MW) maximum consumption. It plans to boost that so it can export more of its wind power, Norway's hydro power and Sweden's nuclear power south to Germany, the Netherlands and Britain.

Denmark is building a new 700 MW subsea cable to the Netherlands that will boost connection capacity to 110 percent, and plans new cables to Britain and Germany.

On a windy day, Denmark's wind turbines and conventional power plants can produce 11,000 MW/hour of electricity, which it wants to export profitably.

"The better the interconnections, the better the price for renewable energy," Andreasen said.

Scandinavia also has pioneered better use of existing interconnections with a well-functioning power market that is now gradually being replicated in the rest of Europe.

Through "day-ahead market coupling" buyers and sellers agree how much power they will trade through interconnectors, optimising use of existing cables and production facilities.

Over 90 percent of all power produced in Scandinavia is traded on the power exchange, compared to 37 percent in Germany and just 10 percent in France, Energinet.dk data show.

"Day-ahead market coupling is now the target model for Europe," Andreasen said.

He added that he expects intra-day trading volumes to grow quickly as the share of renewables increases. Intraday volume on Nordic and Baltic markets is only about one percent of day-ahead volume, but doubled from 2010 to 2014, Energinet.de data show.

A draft Commission note has called for an EU-wide system for cross-border intra-day power trading.

Andreasen has no illusions about the extent to which the Scandinavian model is replicable in the rest of Europe but hopes to make a difference in his two-year mandate.

"We want to be good sparring partner for the Commission," he said. (Editing by William Hardy)