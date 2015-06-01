By Christoph Steitz
| BERLIN, June 1
BERLIN, June 1 Britain's second-biggest energy
supplier SSE said on Monday that it expects solid demand
for its planned sale of about 500 million pounds' ($759 million)
worth of onshore wind power assets.
"Initial soundings are that there's quite a lot of
interest," CEO Alistair Phillips-Davies told Reuters on the
sidelines of the annual Eurelectric conference.
Eurelectric is the main lobby group for Europe's power
utility sector and Phillips-Davies was appointed vice president
of the group on Monday, along with EDF Chief Executive
Jean-Bernard Levy.
Phillips-Davies said that while it was too early to comment
on who the interested parties were, the assets were more likely
to attract "infrastructure, pension-type funds".
SSE said last month that it wanted to raise about 500
million pounds through the disposal of assets, including onshore
wind farms, following other European utilities in disposing of
stakes in such capital-intense projects to raise badly needed
cash.
German peers, including EnBW, RWE and
E.ON have all started to build and subsequently sell
stakes in expensive wind parks to infrastructure investors, who
are keen to put billions of euros of cash to work as interest
rates stay at ultra-low levels.
"We started the process, there is no hurry. But I would
imagine we would be hopefully signing towards the end of the
calendar year, completing shortly afterwards," Phillips-Davies
said.
SSE, which supplies energy to 7.3 million domestic
customers, made 1.56 billion pounds in adjusted pretax profit in
its financial year ending March 31, up 0.9 percent year-on-
year.
($1 = 0.6589 pounds)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)