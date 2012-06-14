By Chris Wickham
| LONDON, June 14
LONDON, June 14 British scientists have built a
novel device that converts body movement into electricity
capable of powering small gadgets such as GPS trackers.
The device, unveiled this week in the July issue of the
journal Smart Materials and Structures, is designed to be worn
on the knee and harnesses the energy produced by walking.
The journal said it could be used by the military to reduce
the number of heavy batteries -- each weighing up to 10 kg (20
lb) -- that soldiers carry on foot patrol.
It was created by researchers at the Universities of
Cranfield, Liverpool and Salford, originally with funding from
the UK Ministry of Defence. The researchers estimate it could
retail for 10 pounds ($16) if produced on an industrial scale.
The "energy harvester" is based on so-called piezoelectric
materials that have long been used in sonar sensors and
ultrasound scanners and have become the focus of energy
generation research in recent years.
Scientists at Princeton University and the California
Institute of Technology used a similar technology two years ago
to develop electricity-generating rubber sheets.
The novelty of the British device is the way it uses the
body's movements to generate power.
An outer ring that rotates as the knee joint moves is fitted
with 72 plectra that in turn move four energy-generating arms
called bimorphs attached to an inner hub. The vibration
generates the electricity.
Michele Pozzi, who led the development project, said
researchers were looking at ways to make the device cheaper and
more portable.
"There is an on-going project looking at manufacturing a
more compact and truly wearable harvester," the journal's
website quoted Pozzi as saying. "At the moment we are using
precise but cost-effective manufacturing techniques for the
plectra and casing and anticipate that remaining parts will be
moulded industrially, slashing the cost."
At the moment, the piece can harvest about two milliwatts of
power but the researchers believe this could exceed 30
milliwatts with a few enhancements, enough for the latest GPS
tracking devices.
The gadget could also have uses in medical monitoring
devices, he said.
(Editing by Roger Atwood)