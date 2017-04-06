April 6 Electrocomponents Plc said it
expected pretax profit for the year ended March to exceed
current market expectations, after reporting an 8 percent rise
in fourth-quarter revenue on growth recovery in North America
and favourable currency impact.
The company, which distributes more than 500,000 electrical
products from 2,500 leading suppliers, said North America
revenue for the quarter ended in March rose 16 percent. The
company will release full-year results in May.
The market expects headline pretax profit for the year in
the range of 122.3 million pounds - 124.2 million pounds
($152.7 million - $155.1 million), the company said.
Electrocomponents said it expected weakness in the sterling
to push up full-year profit before tax by around 18 million
pounds.
($1 = 0.8009 pounds)
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)