* Full-year headline pretax profit rises 7.4 pct
* Full-year revenue rises 2.1 pct
* Total international sales rise 3.8 pct
(Adds details on international sales)
May 22 Electrocomponents Plc, a
distributor of electronic products for engineers, said full-year
headline pretax profit rose 7.4 percent, helped mainly by demand
in Europe and North America.
Underlying sales in the UK declined 1.8 percent.
The British company, whose offerings range from thermometers
to semiconductors, said headline pretax profit rose to 101.1
million pounds ($170.6 million) in the year ended March 31, from
94.1 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue rose 2.1 percent to 1.27 billion pounds.
The company's shares were down 4.6 percent at 275.6 pence in
early trading on the London Stock Exchange.
Electrocomponents, which says it typically supplies
electronics design engineers, machine and panel builders and
maintenance engineers, said its underlying international sales
rose 3.8 percent to 898.8 million pounds.
The international business - comprising continental Europe,
North America and Asia Pacific - accounts for about 70 percent
of group revenue.
Underlying sales in continental Europe increased 4.1 percent
in the year, while North American sales rose 4.2 percent.
Sales in the Asia Pacific region rose 2.1 percent.
($1 = 0.5925 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)