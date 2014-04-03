April 3 Electronics parts supplier Electrocomponents Plc reported a 4 percent rise in fourth-quarter underlying sales as strong demand from North America lifted its international business.

The British component distributor, whose products range from cellphone accessories to thermometers and pliers, said it expected full-year headline pretax profit to be in line with market expectations. (Reporting by Tasim Zahid and Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)