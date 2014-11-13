Nov 13 Electrocomponents Plc, a British distributor of electronic products for engineers, said Chief Executive Ian Mason will step down at the end of the financial year.

The company, which distributes about 500,000 products sourced from over 2,500 suppliers, said it would evaluate internal and external candidates for Mason's replacement.

Electrocomponents reported a 16 percent fall in first-half pretax profit as fewer trading days and a strong pound cut into earnings. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)