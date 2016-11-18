Nov 18 Electrocomponents Plc raised its
full-year cost-saving target and reported a 76 percent rise in
first-half profit, helped by cost cuts made as part of a
turnaround programme and a weak sterling.
* The electronics component distributor said on Friday it
has raised its cost-savings target to 18 million pounds ($22.3
million) for the year ending March 2017 from 15 million pounds.
* The company said it expects 30 million pounds in
annualised savings by March 2018, compared with previous
forecast of 25 million pounds.
* Headline pretax profit rose to 55.1 million pounds in the
six months ended Sept. 30, slightly ahead of its forecast of 54
million pounds and up from 31.3 million pounds reported last
year.
* The company said recent weakness in the sterling would
boost gross margins in the second half, as it would see lower
costs related to purchases in Southern Europe, Central Europe
and Asia Pacific that would more than offset the negative impact
of higher costs in the UK business.
($1 = 0.8073 pounds)
(Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)