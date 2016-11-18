(Adds comments from finance director, analysts; background,
share movement)
Nov 18 Electrocomponents Plc forecast
higher full-year cost savings, after reporting
better-than-expected first-half profit boosted by cost cuts and
the pound's slide since Britain voted to leave the European
Union.
The electronics component distributor, which supplies
Raspberry Pi - a low-cost computer created to help millions of
people get online and learn to code, also forecast higher
second-half gross margins as it expected less purchasing costs
thanks to the pound's weakness.
Shares in the company surged as much as 12.1 percent to
their highest since June 2002, making them the top gainers on
London's midcap index.
The company has been cutting costs in Asia Pacific, growing
its high-margin private-label business and improving its online
sales under CEO Lindsley Ruth, who joined in April 2015. He was
tasked with turning around the company that had been struggling
in Asia and failing to post sustained annual profit growth.
Electrocomponents said on Friday headline pretax profit rose
to 55.1 million pounds ($68.4 million) in the six months ended
Sept. 30, slightly ahead of its forecast of 54 million pounds
and which at least five analysts said beat their expectations.
It also raised its cost-savings target to 18 million pounds
($22.3 million) for the year ending March 2017 from 15 million
pounds and forecast 30 million pounds in annualised savings by
March 2018, ahead of a previous forecast of 25 million pounds.
"Management is clearly executing well on its turnaround
plans and we see more upside," Stifel analysts wrote in a note.
The company, which gets about 72 percent of its revenue
outside Northern Europe, said recent weakness in the sterling
would boost second-half gross margins, as it would see lower
purchasing costs in Southern Europe, Central Europe and Asia
Pacific.
Full-year profit will see a 13 million-pounds currency
benefit if exchange rates stayed near the first-half levels, the
company's Finance Director David Egan told Reuters. The weak
pound boosted first-half profit by 7 million pounds.
Peel Hunt analysts upgraded their 2017 full-year adjusted
pretax profit estimate to 120 million pounds from 109.5 million
pounds and raised their share target price to 420 pence from 350
pence.
($1 = 0.8059 pounds)
(Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri and gopakumar Warrier)