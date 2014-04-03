April 3 Electrocomponents Plc :

* Final quarter group underlying sales growth (1) was around 4 pct

* International sales growth was around 6 pct and UK sales were flat

* Says ecommerce sales continued to grow faster than group as a whole, comprising around 59 pct of group sales in quarter (Q4 FY13: 57 pct)

* Anticipate that group headline profit before tax (3) for full year will be in line with market expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: