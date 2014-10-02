BRIEF-PCI-Suntek Technology unit wins bid worth 80.9 mln yuan
* Says its unit won a bid for metro AFC system EPC project in Wuhan, worth 80.9 million yuan
Oct 2 Electrocomponents Plc
* Overall trading in Q2 has been consistent with Q1 trends which were outlined in interim management statement in july
* Group underlying sales growth in H1 was 3%
* International sales growth of 5% and UK sales declining by 2% (UK sales excluding Raspberry Pi declined by 1%)
* Continental Europe grew by 2%, North America grew by 10% and Asia Pacific grew by 5%
* Ecommerce sales growth in H1 was around 5% and sales of our famous for product categories, comprising our electronics and automation and control ranges, grew by around 5%
* Fewer trading days and adverse currency movements compared to prior year are expected to have a combined impact on H1 operating profit of around £4 million
* Sales team restructurings in Asia Pacific and UK are expected to result in reorganisation costs of around £2 million in H1, which will be shown after headline profit before tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up to increase by 5 percent to 20 percent, or to be 18.8 million yuan to 21.5 million yuan