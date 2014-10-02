Oct 2 Electrocomponents Plc

* Overall trading in Q2 has been consistent with Q1 trends which were outlined in interim management statement in july

* Group underlying sales growth in H1 was 3%

* International sales growth of 5% and UK sales declining by 2% (UK sales excluding Raspberry Pi declined by 1%)

* Continental Europe grew by 2%, North America grew by 10% and Asia Pacific grew by 5%

* Ecommerce sales growth in H1 was around 5% and sales of our famous for product categories, comprising our electronics and automation and control ranges, grew by around 5%

* Fewer trading days and adverse currency movements compared to prior year are expected to have a combined impact on H1 operating profit of around £4 million

* Sales team restructurings in Asia Pacific and UK are expected to result in reorganisation costs of around £2 million in H1, which will be shown after headline profit before tax