Feb 4 Electrocomponents PLC : * For the four months to 31 January 2014 group underlying sales growth was

around 2 pct * International sales grew by 4 pct and UK sales declined by around 2 pct * Sales growth in North America was significantly impacted by adverse weather

In international, continental Europe grew by 5 pct, North America grew by 3 pct and Asia pacific grew by 2 pct