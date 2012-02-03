* Group rev in four months to Jan 31 up 4 pct
* International business up 5 pct, UK up 1 pct
* Shares down 2.09 pct
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Feb 3 British electronic parts
supplier Electrocomponents posted a 4 percent rise in
revenue for the most recent four months, spearheaded by growth
in Asia.
Electrocomponents, which sells products ranging from
batteries and cables to safety equipment, 70 percent outside the
UK, said on Friday that group revenue for the four months to
Jan. 31 was helped by a 5 percent rise in overseas sales, with
Asia Pacific up 7 percent.
Revenue growth has slowed over the year, however, coming
down from 14 and 8 percent in its first and second quarters
against a backdrop of tough global economic conditions and weak
consumer confidence.
Shares in the FTSE 250 firm were down 2.09 percent at 229.5
pence at 0859 GMT.
Panmure Gordon analyst Andy Brown said the firm had,
nevertheless, managed itself well in difficult circumstances:
"The trading update indicates that the group continues to make
solid progress in what remain tough markets."
Better prospects could be on the horizon after recent Global
Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data showed a
pick-up in activity in January, with orders growing and firms
taking on more workers.
"UK, Germany, U.S., China and Japan are above 50, which
means expansion, so the big markets look like they are getting a
bit more confident," Chief Executive Ian Mason told Reuters.
"The PMIs are a good indicator, and the fact they are
getting better I like, but I'm not going to make any predictions
that it is going to flow through yet."
Electrocomponents said group sales in January slowed to 1
percent, with growth at its overseas business offset by a flat
performance in the UK.
In December, rival Premier Farnell reported a 1
percent dip in third-quarter sales and said it remained cautious
on the global economic outlook.