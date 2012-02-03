* Group rev in four months to Jan 31 up 4 pct

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, Feb 3 British electronic parts supplier Electrocomponents posted a 4 percent rise in revenue for the most recent four months, spearheaded by growth in Asia.

Electrocomponents, which sells products ranging from batteries and cables to safety equipment, 70 percent outside the UK, said on Friday that group revenue for the four months to Jan. 31 was helped by a 5 percent rise in overseas sales, with Asia Pacific up 7 percent.

Revenue growth has slowed over the year, however, coming down from 14 and 8 percent in its first and second quarters against a backdrop of tough global economic conditions and weak consumer confidence.

Shares in the FTSE 250 firm were down 2.09 percent at 229.5 pence at 0859 GMT.

Panmure Gordon analyst Andy Brown said the firm had, nevertheless, managed itself well in difficult circumstances: "The trading update indicates that the group continues to make solid progress in what remain tough markets."

Better prospects could be on the horizon after recent Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data showed a pick-up in activity in January, with orders growing and firms taking on more workers.

"UK, Germany, U.S., China and Japan are above 50, which means expansion, so the big markets look like they are getting a bit more confident," Chief Executive Ian Mason told Reuters.

"The PMIs are a good indicator, and the fact they are getting better I like, but I'm not going to make any predictions that it is going to flow through yet."

Electrocomponents said group sales in January slowed to 1 percent, with growth at its overseas business offset by a flat performance in the UK.

In December, rival Premier Farnell reported a 1 percent dip in third-quarter sales and said it remained cautious on the global economic outlook.