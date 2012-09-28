* Sees full-year pretax below 110 mln stg bottom end of consensus

* H1 pretax falls after sales stall

* Increased discounting and sales of low margin products weigh

* Shares in company down 9 percent

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Sept 28 Electronics parts supplier Electrocomponents Plc warned of a drop in profits this year, saying increased discounting and a shift to low-margin products would hit first-half results.

The British company said it expected headline pretax profit to drop to about 40 million pounds ($64.8 million) in the six months to the end of September from 59.4 million a year earlier, on flat sales.

"The performance is not where we wanted to be at this stage of the year but we do expect an improvement in half two," Chief Executive Ian Mason told reporters on Friday.

He said he expected a return to sales growth in the second half but, assuming market conditions did not improve, full-year headline profit would be "slightly below" the bottom end of analysts' consensus forecast, which stands at 110 million pounds.

Last year the company, which supplies parts to electrical engineers and electricians, made a pretax profit of 122.3 million pounds.

Shares in the group fell as much as 11 percent to a three-month low of 195 pence following the warning.

They were trading 9 percent lower at 200 pence by 0831 GMT, valuing the group at about 875 million pounds. Premier Farnell , its rival which has a slightly smaller market value, was dragged 2.2 percent lower to 172 pence.

Analysts at Espirito Santo, who were already at the bottom end of predictions, said Electrocomponents' view that it would be "slightly below" the range looked highly ambitious given the continued difficult economic backdrop and the scale of the first-half fall.

LESS SEVERE

"We retain our 'sell' recommendation and recommend investors switch into Premier Farnell, where the European exposure is lower and the impact on margins at this point in the cycle appears to be far less severe," they said.

Britain was the only region that posted sales growth, of 5 percent, in the first half, helped by a high proportion of sales for maintenance, which was more resilient than supplies to electrical engineers, Mason said.

Sales in North America fell 5 percent, while Asia Pacific was down 1 percent and continental Europe was flat.

The company said its gross margin was hit by increased discounts and sales of lower-margin products, including the Raspberry Pi, a credit card-sized, single-board computer that retails at about 25 pounds. The company sold 3 million pounds' worth of the product.

"There has certainly been increased pressure in the market on sales, therefore we have responded by giving greater discounts," Mason said.

"Some of the discounts have clearly performed very well ... where the account hasn't performed, we will be taking those (discounts) away."

Mason said more effective discounting, combined with targeted selling price increases, would improve margins, which fell about 1.2 percentage points in the first half.

Changes to the group's global organisation would also deliver costs savings of 3-4 million pounds in the second half, he said.