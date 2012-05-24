* FY revenue up 7 pct to 1.3 bln stg
* FY pretax profit up 7 pct 122.3 mln stg
* Full year proposed dividend up 2 pct to 11.75p
* International sales down 2 pct, UK up 4 pct in first 7 wks
of new FY
LONDON, May 24 British electronic parts supplier
Electrocomponents said its UK business had helped offset
declines across international markets at the start of its new
fiscal year, as it posted a 7 percent rise in profit for
2011/12.
For the first seven weeks of its new fiscal year it said
international trading had declined by 2 percent with all of its
markets down, while the UK had grown by 4 percent.
On Thursday the firm posted a pretax profit of 122.3 million
pounds ($192.20 million) for the year to March 31, just ahead of
a 120.1 million pounds consensus from a Reuters poll, on
revenues which rose 7 percent to 1.3 billion pounds.
Electrocomponents, which sells products ranging from
batteries and cables to safety equipment, said its UK arm grew
sales at 4 percent for the year, with its international division
- which contributes over 70 percent of group sales - up 9
percent over the year.
The group, which saw sales growth tumble from 14 percent in
its first quarter to 1 percent in its fourth as markets
tightened on economic concerns, said it would continue to target
overseas market share gains from smaller, struggling competitors
in Continental Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.
Shares in the FTSE 250 listed firm closed at 200.3 pence on
Wednesday, down 29 percent on a year ago, valuing the business
at around 920 million pounds.