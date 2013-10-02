Oct 2 British electronic parts supplier
Electrocomponents Plc reported a 1 percent growth in
first-half underlying sales, helped by growth in businesses
outside the UK, particularly in North America and continental
Europe.
The company, whose products range from cellphone accessories
to thermometers, said international businesses sales rose 3
percent in North America and continental Europe, while Asia
Pacific was flat.
Sales in the UK fell 3 percent.
Electrocomponents shares closed at 279.3 pence on Tuesday on
the London Stock Exchange.