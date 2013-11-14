Nov 14 Electronics parts supplier
Electrocomponents Plc reported a 14 percent rise in
headline pretax profit for the first half, as sales in Europe
and North America offset a decline in the United Kingdom.
The British component distributor, whose products range from
cell-phone accessories to thermometers, said group underlying
sales increased 4 percent in October, with international sales
up 5 percent.
Sales in the UK were down 1 percent. Excluding sales of the
Raspberry Pi - a credit card-sized, single-board computer - UK
sales were flat.
Electrocomponents makes automation and control, test and
measurement, electrical and mechanical components and caters to
design and maintenance engineers.
Headline pretax profit for the six months ended Sept. 30
rose to 44.6 million pounds($71.31 million) from 39.2 million
pounds a year earlier. Revenue rose marginally to 635.4 million
pounds.