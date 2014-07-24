July 24 Electrocomponents Plc, a
distributor of electronic products, said first-quarter
underlying sales rose 3 percent, driven by strong international
demand, particularly in North America and the Asia Pacific
region.
The British company, whose products range from cellphone
accessories to thermometers, said international underlying sales
rose 5 percent. UK sales fell 2 percent. About 70 percent of the
company's sales are from outside the UK.
Electrocomponents, which also makes the credit card-sized
minicomputer Raspberry Pi, said sales in both North America and
the Asia Pacific region increased 8 percent.
Underlying sales are adjusted for the impact of changes in
foreign exchange rates and the number of trading days.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain; Editing by Ted Kerr)