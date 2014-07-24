July 24 Electrocomponents Plc, a distributor of electronic products, said first-quarter underlying sales rose 3 percent, driven by strong international demand, particularly in North America and the Asia Pacific region.

The British company, whose products range from cellphone accessories to thermometers, said international underlying sales rose 5 percent. UK sales fell 2 percent. About 70 percent of the company's sales are from outside the UK.

Electrocomponents, which also makes the credit card-sized minicomputer Raspberry Pi, said sales in both North America and the Asia Pacific region increased 8 percent.

Underlying sales are adjusted for the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates and the number of trading days. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain; Editing by Ted Kerr)