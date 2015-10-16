STOCKHOLM Oct 16 Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States rose by 6.4 percent year-on-year in September, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed late on Thursday.

Sweden's Electrolux is one of the main home appliances makers in North America and is seeking to buy General Electric's appliances business which would more than double its U.S. sales. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Sven Nordenstam)