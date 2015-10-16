BRIEF-Wittchen April revenue up 25 pct YoY
* April revenue 11.5 million zlotys ($3.0 million), up 25 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8279 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
STOCKHOLM Oct 16 Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States rose by 6.4 percent year-on-year in September, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed late on Thursday.
Sweden's Electrolux is one of the main home appliances makers in North America and is seeking to buy General Electric's appliances business which would more than double its U.S. sales. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Sven Nordenstam)
PARIS, May 5 The French government has cut its assessment of the risk of bird flu in the country to the lowest level after stemming a disease that had swept through the southwestern duck-breeding region for the second winter in a row.