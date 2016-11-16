STOCKHOLM Nov 16 Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States rose 7.0 percent year-on-year in October, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) showed late on Wednesday.

Shipments in the country, a major market for companies such as Swedish home appliances maker Electrolux, were up 3.9 percent in the year through October. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)