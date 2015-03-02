BRIEF-Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
March 2 Electrolux AB
* Says Gunilla Nordstrom, Head of Major Appliances Asia Pacific and Executive Vice President of AB Electrolux, will leave Electrolux in order to pursue other interests.
* Says has recruited Kenneth L. Ng, currently CEO of Lixil Corporation in Greater China, as new head of the business area. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016