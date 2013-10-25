BRIEF-Henan Province Xixia Auto-Pump to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
STOCKHOLM Oct 25 Electrolux : * Says raising our estimate for demand in the US to increase by 7-9% for the
full year of 2013 * Says expect the European demand for appliances to decline by 1-2% for the
full year of 2013 * Says charges related to the overhead cost reduction program and the
manufacturing footprint program will be taken in Q4 2013 and in 2014 and are
estimated to be around SEK 3.4 billion * Says the total benefit is expected to be approximately SEK 1.8 billion on an
annual basis * Says in response to the current market situation in Europe, we have initiated
a new overhead reduction program to adapt the group's cost structure
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says not able to file audited financial statements for fy 2016, within the timeframe required by the nigerian stock exchange