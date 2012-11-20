STOCKHOLM Nov 20 Electrolux : * today issued a SEK 500M bond loan under its EMTN (euro medium term note)

program * proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes * bond loan is issued on November 20 with a maturity on November 20, 2017. * A part of the loan, SEK 100m, is issued at fixed rate and carries a coupon of 2.625% annually. The remaining part, SEK 400m, has a floating interest rate. * bond will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange