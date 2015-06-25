STOCKHOLM, June 25 Swedish appliances maker
Electrolux is looking for a replacement for its Chief
Executive Keith McLoughlin, who is going to step down on his own
initiative, business daily Dagens Industri reported on Thursday.
After McLoughlin's family moved back to the United States
from Sweden a couple of years ago, his eventual exit has been
widely expected.
Electrolux declined to comment on McLoughlin's plans but
said in an emailed statement: "All well-run public companies
conduct succession planning," saying he had not resigned.
Dagens Industri said Charles Blankenship, the head of GE
Appliances would be the top candidate to succeed
McLoughlin, provided Electrolux planned purchase of the GE
division is approved by U.S. authorities and thus can be
finalised.
McLoughlin joined Electrolux in 2003 and took the helm in
2011.
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)