STOCKHOLM Nov 13 Electrolux :
* CEO says price pressure may be less than 1.5-2 percent seen
in recent years
in 2014 but still deflationary trend
* CEO says in terms of m&a, continues to look for expansion in
emerging
markets, adjacent product categories
* CEO says portions of companies such as Indesit could be
attractive, not easy
equation to solve
* CEO says Latin America demand growth to slow to mid-single
digits in coming
few quarters
* CEO says Latin America demand growth seen at 4-6 percent over
cycle, but will
take something of a pause in short term
* CEO says hopes to have conclusion of review of Italian
operations in first
half of next year