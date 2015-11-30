STOCKHOLM Nov 30 Sweden's Electrolux
on Monday forecast growing demand for home appliances on both
sides of the North Atlantic next year and said low raw material
costs were expected to continue offering a tailwind in 2016.
Electrolux, which sells under brands such as Zanussi and
Frigidaire as well as its own name, said it expected appliances
demand to grow 2-3 percent next year in Western Europe and 2-4
percent in North America, its two biggest markets.
This compared with its forecast for the current year, last
updated in October, which saw demand growth of 1-2 in Western
Europe and 4-6 percent in North America.
"The favorable market development for Electrolux largest
business areas Major Appliances EMEA and Major Appliances North
America is expected to continue in 2016," the company said in a
statement.
"Overall global demand for appliances is forecast to be
slightly positive."
The company, battling for market leadership with U.S.
Whirlpool and Korean LG Electronics, also
said a weak underlying economy was seen continuing to weigh on
sales volumes in Brazil in 2016.
It also said lower raw material costs and cost savings
across the group were expected to have a positive full-year
impact of about 550 million Swedish crowns ($63 million) and 750
million crowns respectively in 2016.
($1 = 8.7174 Swedish crowns)
