STOCKHOLM Nov 15 Home appliances maker
Electrolux is to stick to its current dividend
policy, the company's top executive said on Tuesday after
announcing a new round of cost saving measures.
"Dividend policy is of course a board decision, but we have
no changes in the dividend policy and I don't have any
indication it's going to change," chief executive Keith
McLoughlin told Reuters on the sidelines of a capital markets
day investor conference.
He also said that the company would make no changes to its
currency hedging policy due to the euro zone crisis.
