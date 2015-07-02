* CEO says DOJ has not understood how competitive industry
* CEO says still confident GE deal can close by end of 2015
* Electrolux shares drop 10 per cent
By Sven Nordenstam
STOCKHOLM, July 2 The head of Sweden's
Electrolux said he believed a $3.3 billion deal to
buy the GE Appliances business could be salvaged after
the United States moved to block it.
The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Wednesday to
stop the purchase, arguing that it would hurt competition in the
market for cooking appliances.
The deal would be the biggest in the Swedish company's
history and more than double its annual U.S. sales. Electrolux
CEO Keith McLoughlin wants to preserve as much of it as he can.
"I don't see a scenario where, for either party, it would
make much sense to split the baby," said McLoughlin, who is an
American.
He remained confident that the deal could still be completed
by the end of the year, even though talks on remedies with the
Department of Justice (DOJ) had so far been unsuccessful.
Analysts said disposals might help to settle the dispute.
The Justice Department said the deal would be likely to hurt
consumers through higher prices on major cooking appliances.
It also said it would create a duopoly in the supply of
these products to buyers such as home builders and property
managers. Electrolux, GE and rival Whirlpool had a
combined market share of 90 percent in this segment, it said.
"We don't agree with their numbers and we will show numbers
that are different than that," said McLoughlin, whose company
makes appliances under brands such as Frigidaire and Zanussi as
well as its own.
POSSIBLE DISPOSALS
Electrolux shares fell by 27.50 crowns -- more than 10
percent -- to 235.70 crowns by 1445 GMT on the news, removing
some of the support the stock has enjoyed since the move was
announced last September.
Mathias Leijon, head of fundamental equities at Nordea
Investment Management which holds Electrolux shares, said he
still believed the deal would happen regardless of whose
interpretation of market share data prevailed, perhaps aided by
concessions by the Swedish firm.
"I believe Electrolux is prepared to go quite far to make
this deal go through. It is a fantastic strategic fit, and there
are also substantial cost synergies," Leijon said, adding his
bank estimated the present value of the deal at around 60 crowns
per Electrolux share.
Analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove said disposals might help to
save the deal.
"The high market share in cooking was a known concern but
our base case view was that this could be addressed by the
disposal of the Hotpoint cooking business (part of GE)," they
said.
At times sounding exasperated, McLoughlin said the DOJ had
failed to grasp how much more competitive his industry had
become in recent years with inroads made by Asian rivals.
"I think it was difficult for them to get the nuances of how
the business actually works, in general and also of the
competitiveness of this industry -- I don't think they got that
at all."
