July 1 U.S. Justice Department antitrust lawyers
have opposed Electrolux AB's plan to buy General
Electric Co's household appliance business, a source
familiar with the investigation told Reuters.
Lawyers have disapproved of the $3.3 billion deal as
proposed, the source said. The decision to file a lawsuit to
block the deal ultimately rests with senior officials in the
antitrust division.
Electrolux declined to comment, and the DOJ and GE were not
immediately available for a comment.
Sweden's Electrolux agreed to buy GE's century-old appliance
business in September. The deal would double Electrolux's U.S.
sales, putting it on a par with larger rival Whirlpool Corp
.
"Electrolux and GE continue to work actively with the
Department of Justice to endeavor to resolve the remaining items
in the clearance process, with the goal of closing the deal in
2015," GE said on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Sven Nordenstam in Stockholm and Ankit
Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)