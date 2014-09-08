* Deal will double U.S. sales
* Values unit at 7.0-7.3 X 2014 EBITDA, ex synergies of $300
mln
* Electrolux to issue shares after deal completed
* Electrolux shares close up 5 pct
(Adds comment from U.S. antitrust expert, paragraphs 8-9;
updates stock prices, paragraph 17; adds Breakingivews link)
By Simon Johnson and Sven Nordenstam
STOCKHOLM, Sept 8 Sweden's Electrolux AB
said on Monday it would double U.S. sales by paying
$3.3 billion in cash for General Electric Co's appliances
business in its biggest ever deal, giving it the scale to go
head-to-head with larger rival Whirlpool.
GE's century-old household appliance business, which had
$5.7 billion in 2013 revenue, could help the Swedish company
expand beyond its core European market, where growth has trailed
that in North America.
Electrolux, the world's second-largest appliance maker by
sales, will see its annual sales in North America more than
double to over $10 billion, similar in size to Whirlpool's sales
there. It also gets to keep the iconic GE Appliance brands.
The GE unit sells refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners
and water heaters under the GE Monogram, GE Cafe and Hotpoint
brands.
"I think it's a historic event for Electrolux. I'm very
excited about it. I think the fit - the strategic fit, the
industrial logic - is compelling," Electrolux Chief Executive
Keith McLoughlin told Reuters.
While the price tag is higher than the $2 billion to $2.5
billion figure that some people familiar with the business had
estimated, analysts said the company was not overpaying. The
deal includes GE's 48.4 percent stake in Mexican appliance maker
Mabe.
Reuters reported last week that Electrolux was near a deal
to buy the GE business for more than $2.5
billion.
The deal is likely to clear antitrust hurdles in the United
States, with some asset sales possible to ensure that it
complies with antitrust law, according to three experts.
"The ultimate question is whether it (the proposed deal)
will affect the cost of refrigerators. I suspect the answer is
no," said Evan Stewart of the law firm Cohen & Gresser LLP.
Electrolux said the price was 7.0-7.3 times GE Appliance's
estimated 2014 earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA), based on an enterprise value, including
debt, of $3.45 billion, according to ThomsonReuters data.
Including expected annual cost savings of around $300
million, the multiple paid for GE would be much lower at around
five times EBITDA, Electrolux Chief Financial Officer Tomas
Eliasson told a conference call.
"If they manage to realize the synergies, it's clearly a
good multiple," said Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Johan Eliason,
adding that the inclusion of the Mabe stake would strengthen
Electrolux's position in Latin America on top of the clout it is
gaining in North America.
"They're getting access to both North and South America in a
very good way, and will become very strong in all of the
Americas," Eliason said.
The deal will be financed by a bridge facility, and the
company plans a rights issue to raise about 25 percent of the
price after the deal's expected closing next year, Electrolux
said.
Investor, the investment company founded by
Sweden's Wallenberg family and owner of 15.5 percent of
Electrolux's capital, gave the deal and the right issue its
stamp of approval.
"As the leading owner, with a long-term ownership horizon,
we find Electrolux's acquisition of GE Appliances industrially
attractive and fully support it," Investor Chief Executive Börje
Ekholm said.
ELECTROLUX SHARES RISE
Electrolux shares closed up 9.6 crowns, or 5 percent, at
197.10 crowns, outperforming the wider Stockholm market
. GE shares finished down 2 cents, or .08 percent, at
$26.08 per share on the New York Stock Exchange.
General Electric put the profitable but low-margin
appliance business up for sale in 2008, but talks fizzled out as
the global recession took hold. The unit is almost exclusively
focused on the U.S. market and has lacked global scale.
GE said last month that it was evaluating strategic options
for the home appliance business, including discussions with
Electrolux.
"There will always be small non-core disposals over time,
Appliances is likely the largest industrial exit we will see for
some time," said Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Coe in a research
note.
Last year, GE Appliances had sales of $5.7 billion, 90
percent of which were in North America, with EBITDA of $390
million, including the share of profit from Mabe.
Electrolux, which sells under brands such as Frigidaire,
AEG and Zanussi as well as its own name, is the world's
second-largest home appliance maker after Whirlpool, but has its
strongest market position in Europe.
In 2013, western Europe accounted for 28 percent of group
sales while North America represented 32 percent. Organic growth
in North America was 7 percent while in Europe it was 0.4
percent.
Rival Whirlpool had revenues of $18.8 billion in 2013
against $22.5 billion for a combined Electrolux and GE
Appliances.
Whirlpool has also been on the acquisition path, buying a 60
percent stake in Italian firm Indesit, which had
revenues of 2.7 billion euros ($3.49 billion) in 2013. It has
also agreed to buy Hefei Rongshida Sanyo Electric Co
which had 2013 revenues of around $850 million.
Deutsche Bank and SEB Corporate Finance were Electrolux's
financial advisers on the deal, while Davis Polk & Wardwell was
lead legal advisor. GE was advised by Goldman Sachs and law firm
Sidley Austin LLP.
(1 U.S. dollar = 7.0980 Swedish crown))
(1 U.S. dollar = 0.7730 euro)
