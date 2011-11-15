* To cut an annual 5.1 bln SEK from costs
* Says savings 2.6 bln more than previously announced
* Says will adapt manufacturing capacity, cut jobs
* Says raw materials costs to keep on rising
* Shares down more than 7 pct
(Adds CEO quotes, updates share)
By Johannes Hellstrom and Helena Soderpalm
STOCKHOLM, Nov 15 Electrolux AB
is to double the size of planned cost cuts as the world number
two home appliance maker tries to offset the effects of the
global slowdown and rising raw materials prices.
Its remedies echoed those of world number one appliances
maker, Whirlpool which said in October it would axe
about a tenth of its workforce in North America and Europe.
Electrolux provided no figures for job cuts.
"Electrolux has been tangibly affected by the decline in
consumer confidence in the mature markets," the company said in
a statement. "At the same time increased costs for raw materials
have had a negative impact on earnings."
"We don't expect a recovery in western Europe for the next
four to five quarters," chief executive Keith McLoughlin added
at a capital markets day investor conference.
Electrolux faces shrinking demand in North America and
Europe as consumers, worried about their finances, cut back on
big ticket items such as fridges and washing machines.
Electrolux said it now aimed to slash 5.1 billion crowns
($762 million) from its cost base over the next few years
through restructuring its manufacturing operations, cutting jobs
and other efficiency measures.
Electrolux, setting the new savings measures just a year
after a last round of cuts was announced, said its expanded
efficiency programme would reduce annual costs by an additional
2.6 billion crowns.
Its shares were down 7.8 percent at 111.60 crowns at 1424
GMT, underperforming a 0.4 percent fall in the wider Stockholm
index.
Analysts said investors were focusing on the raw materials
costs estimate, where the company saw further cost rises of
under 1 billion crowns in 2012 after 2 billion this year.
"The guidance for raw materials costs in 2012 is much higher
than consensus was looking for," said one analyst, who declined
to be named.
EMERGING MARKETS KEY
McLoughlin said the company had its eye on further
acquisitions after recently buying Egyptian and Chilean
appliances makers.
"The opportunities for us are primarily in emerging
markets, expanding operations," he told Reuters. Latin America,
Asia and Eastern Europe were the markets where he saw the
greatest opportunities for acquisitions.
He said the fourth quarter had so far developed according to
the company's expectations. "We don't see any reason to change
estimates, it is the way we expected," he said.
In late October, Electrolux painted a bleak picture of its
market, saying demand would fall by 1 percent in western Europe
and between 4 and 5 percent in North America this year.
Operating profit in the third quarter nearly halved compared
with the previous year.
Conditions are unlikely to improve soon with the company
forecasting flat demand in 2012 in Europe and North America,
though it said emerging markets will continue to grow.
Electrolux, which has already shifted much of its production
to low-cost countries, said measures to restructure
manufacturing would lead to annual cost savings of 1.6 billion
crowns by 2016. Costs for these measures amount to approximately
3.5 billion crowns.
Overheads will be reduced by around 500 million by cutting
staff. This will cost a further 500 million.
Efficiency measures, such as optimised purchasing, will
bring additional annual savings of about 3 billion crowns by
2015 at a cost of around 1 billion crowns.
($1 = 6.694 Swedish Crowns)
(Additional reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by David Holmes
and Jane Merriman)