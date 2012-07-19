* Q2 op income 1.15 bln SEK vs fcast 1.07 bln in poll
* Stands by flat or slightly weaker European demand
* Sees flat or slightly stronger demand in N America
* Sees more positive development for raw materials in 2013
STOCKHOLM, July 19 Robust sales in emerging
markets helped home appliances maker Electrolux top
quarterly earnings forecasts in the second quarter on Thursday,
offsetting slower demand in mature markets.
Home appliance makers have struggled with high raw material
costs and sluggish demand in their more developed markets, with
austerity-hit European consumers especially taking a cautious
approach to spending on items such as fridges and freezers.
But Electrolux, whose brands include Zanussi, Frigidaire and
AEG, said its overall outlook had not worsened in the quarter
and that demand in markets such as Latin America, Southeast Asia
and Eastern Europe was solid.
It stood by an outlook for flat or slightly lower demand in
its key European market this year and forecast demand in North
America to stay flat or rise up to 2 percent in 2012.
"Looking at the United States, prices look much better,"
said David Hallden, an analyst at UBS Warburg. "In Europe, they
have had new launches and new products, and have taken market
share too. That was completely unexpected."
The company reported adjusted earnings before interest and
tax of 1.15 billion Swedish crowns ($165.6 million) in the
second quarter, just beating the average forecast in a Reuters
poll of 1.07 billion Swedish crowns and up from last year's 745
million crowns.
Shares in Electrolux, which competes with world leader
Whirlpool, were up nearly 4 percent at 0724 GMT,
outdoing a marginal rise in the Swedish blue-chip index.
Electrolux Chief Executive Keith McLoughlin said the company
still expected raw material costs for 2012 to exceed the 2011
level by a maximum of 500 million crowns but was more upbeat
about next year.
"With today's market prices for our most important raw
materials, we anticipate a more positive development for 2013,"
he said in a statement.
Whirlpool Corp has also been suffering weak demand for
appliances in Europe and North America.
It warned investors in April that raw material costs would
be at the higher end of its forecast, forcing it into another
round of price increases.
Both manufacturers have increased prices to pass extra costs
on to customers, raising concern they could lose market share to
rivals who have left their prices unchanged.
But Electrolux said on Thursday it gained market share in
all product categories for core appliances in Europe.
Investors will be keeping a close eye on demand in the
United States, where economic recovery is stuttering, after
Electrolux announced this month a deal to start selling ovens,
refrigerators and dishwashers at The Home Depot, the
country's largest home improvement chain.
U.S. deliveries of the six top categories of home
appliances, AHAM 6, fell almost 5 percent during the first half
of the year, statistics from the Association of Home Appliances
Manufacturers showed. In June, they grew 2.2 percent.
Demand from emerging markets could also falter.
In a mid-year health check of the world economy, the IMF
said emerging market nations, long a global bright spot, were
being dragged down by the economic turmoil in Europe.