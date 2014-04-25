* Adjusted EBIT 749 mln SEK vs forecast 541 mln
* Sees European market growth of 1-3 pct in 2014, higher
than pvs forecast
* Sticks by forecast for U.S. appliance market growth of 4
pct
(Adds CEO, analyst comment, Whirlpool results)
By Simon Johnson and Helena Soderpalm
STOCKHOLM, April 25 Electrolux, the world's
second-biggest home appliances maker, said on Friday its
European markets were finally growing again and that a recovery
in the United States would continue, sending its shares up
nearly 10 percent.
Electrolux, a smaller rival to America's Whirlpool,
delighted investors who have watched it suffer from weak
economies and currencies in Europe and Brazil that cost cuts and
improvement in the North American market could not
offset.
"You will see 8-10 percent earnings upgrades on this,"
Daniel Cunliffe, analyst at Nomura, said on Friday.
Electrolux said markets such as Germany, France and Italy
had picked up and forecast demand would increase 1-3 percent
this year in Europe - which accounts for around one third of
sales - rather than the 0-2 percent it previously expected.
Helped by cost cuts, operating income in Europe rose to 142
million Swedish crowns ($21.59 million) in the quarter from 11
million in the year ago period.
"Importantly, the market in Europe has, in our view after
several quarters of negative growth bottomed out ... and is now
gradually recovering," CEO Keith McLoughlin said.
Electrolux, which sells under brands such as Frigidaire, AEG
and Zanussi as well as its own name, also stuck by its forecast
of growth in the U.S. market of 4 percent, despite a tough start
to the year when freezing weather hit sales volumes.
By comparison, Whirlpool - which reported higher profits and
sales on Friday - forecast United States demand would rise 5-7
percent this year and industry shipments in Europe grow between
0 and 2 percent this year.
By 1125 GMT shares in Electrolux were up 9.45 percent, their
biggest one-day rise in some 5 years. So far this year the
company's stock had been down 8.3 percent against a rise of 2.4
percent for the wider Stockholm index and a flat Stoxx
600 European Industrial Goods and Services index.
CHALLENGES REMAIN
However, the company warned that though European volumes
would improve, there was still pressure on prices, while its
second biggest market Brazil remained weak.
"In the near term .. the next 4-6 quarters, we are not
anticipating a positive inflationary environment in Europe. In
fact we are anticipating it will continue to be deflationary,"
McLoughlin said.
An economic slowdown in Brazil prompted a fall in demand
there in the first quarter and negative currency effects meant
that operating income in Latin America declined slightly despite
the region posting strong organic sales growth due to higher
sales of premium products and price increases.
McLoughlin said he expected demand to continue to fall in
Brazil in the second quarter, but hoped for a recovery in the
second half of the year.
"The visibility of that demand picture is not great," he
said. "Could it (recovery) be Q3, Q4, Q1 next year? It could be.
Our current view is first half down, second half starting to
recover."
Whirlpool said on Friday it expects industry shipments in
Latin America to be flat in 2014.
Overall, Electrolux said adjusted operating earnings rose to
749 million Swedish crowns ($114 million) from a year-ago 720
million to come in above a mean forecast of 541 million in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
($1 = 6.5777 Swedish Crowns)
(Editing by Sophie Walker)