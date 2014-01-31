STOCKHOLM Jan 31 World number two home
appliances maker Electrolux raised its outlook for
Europe on Friday, saying it now expected long-suffering demand
there to grow slightly this year after posting a bigger than
expected fall in fourth-quarter core earnings.
The Swedish appliances maker, second only to Whirlpool
in size, also stuck by a forecast for demand in North
America to grow 4 percent and a slump in Brazil, Latin America's
biggest economy.
Electrolux, which sells under brands such as Frigidaire, AEG
and Zanussi as well as its own name, said operating earnings
fell to 1.22 billion crowns ($187 million) from a year-ago 1.59
billion to come in below a mean forecast of 1.33 billion in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
The figure excluded roughly 2.4 billion crowns in previously
announced restructuring charges and impairments.
($1 = 6.5221 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)