STOCKHOLM, July 19 Home appliances maker
Electrolux raised its outlook for demand for
appliances in the United States for 2013 as it reported a core
operating profit for the second quarter right in line with
expectations.
The Swedish company, second only to U.S. rival Whirlpool in
size, reported core operating earnings, stripping out one-off
items, of 1.04 billion Swedish crowns ($158 million). That was
down from the comparable 1.11 billion in the same period of 2012
and in line with an average forecast in a Reuters poll.
"Rising appliance consumption in North America is largely
due to the strengthening of the housing market and this
development is expected to continue," Chief Executive Keith
McLoughlin said in a statement.
"As a result, we now believe that demand for appliances in
the U.S. will increase by 5-7% in 2013."
He added that while 2013 would remain a challenging year for
crisis-hit Europe, he expected the situation to gradually
improve in the second half of the year.
($1 = 6.5988 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Mia Shanley)