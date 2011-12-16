STOCKHOLM Dec 16 Appliances maker Electrolux said on Friday it was maintaining its outlook for the North American market in 2011 despite weak delivery data for suppliers.

Deliveries of popular household appliances in North America fell 12 percent in November versus the same month a year earlier, showed figures published late on Thursday from the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers.

Year-to-date, deliveries are down 5.1 percent on 2010.

"We maintain our view that demand in the North American market will fall 4 to 5 percent over the whole year," said company spokesman Erik Zsiga.

Electrolux shares were down 2.7 percent at 104.60 crowns by 1403 GMT, compared with a 0.62 percent fall in the Stockholm benchmark index. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)