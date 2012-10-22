STOCKHOLM Oct 22 Home appliances maker
Electrolux reported quarterly earnings which were
close to forecasts on Monday, cut its North American market
demand forecast for the rest of the year and said it would take
costs to reshuffle some production in Europe.
The company reported adjusted earnings before interest and
tax of 1.46 billion Swedish crowns ($222 million), compared with
an average forecast in a Reuters poll of 1.47 billion and from
last year's 1.10 billion in the year-ago period.
The company reduced its forecast for the North American
market, saying it expected market demand for core appliances to
fall by up to 1 percent versus a previous expectation for being
flat to up 2 percent.
It repeated its forecast for European market demand to be
flat or fall two percent this year.
($1 = 6.5735 Swedish crowns)
