STOCKHOLM, April 25 Home appliances maker
Electrolux reported a fall in core operating profit
for the first quarter that was bigger than expected and said
conditions in the crisis-hit European market would remain tough.
The Swedish company, second only to U.S. rival Whirlpool in
size, reported core operating earnings, stripping out one-off
items, of 720 million Swedish crowns ($108.60 million). That was
down from the comparable 907 million in the same period of 2012,
and below the average forecast in a Reuters poll of 873 million.
" ... we believe that 2013 will continue to be a challenging
year for all our operations in Europe, due to the negative macro
environment resulting in falling demand of domestic and
professional appliances," chief executive Keith McLoughlin said
in a statement.
He was more upbeat about the North American market, seeing
demand for appliances rising 3 to 5 percent in 2013.