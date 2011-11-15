STOCKHOLM Nov 14 World number two home
appliance maker Electrolux said on Tuesday it was
expanding its cost cutting programme to slash 5.1 billion crowns
($762 million) annually from expenses over the coming years as
it looks to offset the effects of the global slowdown.
Electrolux said it had been hit by the slowdown in mature
markets in Europe and the United States and that raw materials
costs were also rising.
The company said in a statement ahead of a presentation to
investors its plan aimed to capitalise on profitable growth
opportunities, "speeding up the product-innovation cycle and
continuing to improve operational excellence by adapting
manufacturing capacity".
Elecrolux said its programme would reduce costs by 2.6
billion crowns more than previously announced.
($1 = 6.694 Swedish Crowns)
