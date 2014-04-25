(Repeats to additional news alerts with no changes)

STOCKHOLM, April 25 World number two home appliances maker Electrolux said it saw slightly better demand this year in Europe on Friday after posting a small rise in first-quarter core earnings.

The Swedish firm, a smaller rival to Whirlpool which reports later in the day, said it expected demand in Europe to rise 1-3 percent this year against an earlier forecast of 0-2 percent growth. It also stuck by a forecast for demand in North America to grow 4 percent.

Electrolux, which sells under brands such as Frigidaire, AEG and Zanussi as well as its own name, said adjusted operating earnings rose to 749 million Swedish crowns ($113.87 million) from a year-ago 720 million to come in above a mean forecast of 541 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

