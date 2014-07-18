BRIEF-Platinum Equity to buy officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from Office Depot
* Platinum Equity to acquire officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from office depot
(Repeats to additional alert with no changes to text)
STOCKHOLM, July 18 World number two home appliances maker Electrolux said recovery in Europe had continued as it reported second-quarter results slightly better than expectations and stuck to its forecasts for growth in its home region and in the United States.
The Swedish firm, a smaller rival to Whirlpool, said on Friday adjusted operating earnings rose to 1.17 billion crowns ($171.17 million) from a year-ago 1.04 billion to come in above a mean forecast of 1.07 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The company said it still expected demand in Europe to grow 1-3 percent this year and for the U.S. market to expand 4 percent. ($1 = 6.8352 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
* Platinum Equity to acquire officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from office depot
April 18 U.S. President Donald Trump promised on Tuesday to defend American dairy farmers who have been hurt by Canada’s protectionist trade practices, during a visit to the cheese-making state of Wisconsin.