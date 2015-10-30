(Adds comments from judge, details on trial, U.S. government
position)
WASHINGTON Oct 30 The U.S. Justice Department
rejected an Electrolux offer to settle a fight over
whether the Swedish company would be allowed to buy General
Electric's appliance business, saying it was inadequate.
Justice Department lawyer Ethan Glass said on Friday "the
proposal was well short of replacing competition" that would
have been lost because of the deal.
Electrolux lawyer John Majoras said the Swedish company had
believed that the offer to sell certain, undisclosed assets
would resolve the issue. "There are no ongoing discussions," he
added.
The two men spoke at a hearing preceding a mini-trial set to
begin on Nov. 9 to determine if the $3.3 billion deal can go
forward.
At the hearing, Judge Emmet Sullivan of the U.S. District
Court for the District of Columbia urged the two sides to
continue to work on a settlement. "Hope springs eternal," he
said.
The United States asked a federal court in July to stop
Electrolux, which makes Frigidaire, Kenmore and Tappan
appliances, from buying GE's appliance business for $3.3
billion. The government believes the proposed deal violates U.S.
antitrust law, which is designed to stop mergers that would
raise prices for consumers.
The Justice Department has argued that Electrolux and GE,
along with Whirlpool Corp, make 90 percent of the stoves
and ovens sold to big builders and property managers in the
United States.
Electrolux maintains that companies such as Samsung and LG
Electronics are moving into the U.S. market for appliances,
Ndiluting its market power.
The case is United States v AB Electrolux and General
Electric Co, in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Columbia, No. 15-1039.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Doina Chiacu, Bill Trott
and Andrew Hay)