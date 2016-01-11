* CEO McLoughlin to retire
* McLoughlin to be replaced by EMEA chief Samuelson
* Announcement comes one month after GE Appliances deal
failure
* EMEA unit's margins have improved under Samuelson
(Adds comments from incoming CEO)
STOCKHOLM, Jan 11 Swedish home appliance maker
Electrolux said on Monday its CEO Keith McLoughlin
would retire and be replaced by senior executive Jonas
Samuelson, just a month after the biggest deal in the company's
history collapsed.
McLoughlin will hand over on Feb. 1 to Samuelson, head of
Electrolux's Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa
(EMEA) division. Samuelson, 47, was previously chief financial
officer of the firm, which he joined in 2008.
The change comes just a month after General Electric
walked away from a $3.3 billion agreement to sell its appliances
business to Electrolux in the face of opposition from U.S.
antitrust regulators, forcing Electrolux to pay a $175 million
termination fee.
The failure of the deal, which would have seen Electrolux
leapfrog Whirlpool as the world's biggest appliances
maker, raised questions about its future strategy.
In recent years, Electrolux has increased its focus on
profitable segments like cooking, and boosted productivity
through modularisation, or using more components common to a
range of products.
"We will not change our basic strategy," Samuelson told a
conference call. "We will continue to improve cost, quality and
flexibility, through for example modularisation of our product
designs and through smart automation of our manufacturing
processes."
The 59-year old McLoughlin, an American who took the helm at
Electrolux five years ago, said in a statement he would return
to his family.
With McLoughlin's family having returned to the United
States several years ago, it was widely expected he could soon
leave, even before the GE deal broke down. Samuelson had been
the main internal candidate to replace him.
However, McLoughlin said immediately after the General
Electric deal collapsed last month he remained committed to
Electrolux and would continue as CEO.
The EMEA unit's profitability has improved under Samuelson's
leadership, despite a tough market and intense price pressure.
In the third quarter of 2015, it reached an operating margin of
6.3 percent, the highest since 2010.
Electrolux has shifted much of its production to low-cost
countries over the past decade.
John Hernander, lead portfolio manager for Swedish equities
at Nordea Asset Management, which had a 4 percent stake in the
company as of Sept. 30, welcomed the choice of Samuelson as new
CEO.
"In our opinion, Jonas has done a good job in turning around
profitability of the European business, despite tough underlying
market conditions," Hernander said, adding he did not expect
major changes to the firm's strategy.
The share reaction in Electrolux was muted on Monday with
shares down 0.8 percent at 1132 GMT, compared with a 0.1 percent
gain in Stockholm's OMXS30 blue-chip index.
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom and Sven Nordenstam; editing
by Adrian Croft)