BRIEF-Al Khaleej Investment Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit 6.7 million dirhams versus 4.1 million dirhams year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qcVnZ6) Further company coverage:
April 8 Electrolux
* Says today announced that results for business area major appliances north america will be significantly lower than anticipated in q1
* Says operations continue to be negatively impacted by transition of product ranges within refrigeration and freezers
* Says earnings are also affected by ramp up of cooking plant in memphis, which has been slower than anticipated
* Says results for business area in q1 2015 will therefore be negative
* Says program to restore profitability and increase efficiency is under way. It will require most of 2015 before these actions will show full effect
* Says Jack Truong, Head of Major Appliances North America and Executive Vice President of AB Electrolux, has decided to resign from Electrolux in order to pursue other interests
* Says effective immediately, Electrolux President and CEO Keith McLoughlin will act as interim Head of Major Appliances North America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.